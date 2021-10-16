Liam Manning said Saturday’s defeat to Shrewsbury was more frustrating than the defeat to Doncaster Rovers two weeks ago

Liam Manning felt Saturday’s defeat to Shrewsbury was more frustrating than losing to Doncaster Rovers last time out as they suffered a second League One loss in a row to a side in the relegation zone.

Shaul Whalley’s goal on 56 minutes was the only goal of the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow as Dons came unstuck against a deep-sitting Shrewsbury side, who only offered up four efforts on goal all afternoon.

Dons, by comparison, chanced their arm 13 times but only Mo Eisa forced keeper Marko Marosi into a meaningful save in the first half, while Peter Kioso squandered a brilliant effort with 15 minutes to go, heading over the bar from close range.

Having gone September undefeated, earning Manning the Manager of the Month award, back-to-back defeats leave Dons sixth in League One.

“It was another frustrating afternoon - probably more so than at Doncaster,” said Manning afterwards. “We started better than at Doncaster, we had good control but it came down to quality then.

“We worked the ball into the mid-attacking third but it's about players delivering and stepping up, showing moments of quality and that's on everyone. We had more shots, final third entries and crosses, it then comes down to quality and we didn't have it enough today or at Donny.

“It was never going to be a smooth ride this season, there was a lot of hype when we won a few games and we were always going to lose a couple of games, but we have to stick together, bounce back and get ready for Tuesday (against Wigan).”

Like at Doncaster, Dons came unstuck when Shrewsbury, without a clean sheet in 15 games prior to kick-off, put bodies behind the ball to stifle the likes of Scott Twine, Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott, and Manning said anyone watching Dons will consider a similar approach to try and stop them this season.

He saidL “Anyone watching us, you'd expect them to block up against us given how well we control the ball. I'm pleased with that aspect - we didn't give up many counter-attacks and looked solid in the turnover. It was just a collective number of errors for the goal.