More ins and outs to come before MK Dons complete January business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The head coach wants to trim the fat but add strength before the window closes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Lindsey wants more new signings through the door this month to breathe new life into his MK Dons side.

The club brought in 13 players over the course of the summer, and have added a further three this month in the form of Jay Williams, Dan Crowley and Tommi O’Reilly. There have also been exits this month too with Stephen Wearne, Tommy Leigh and Brooklyn Ilunga leaving while Callum Tripp and Jack Tucker have left on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the window set to close on February 3 - a little under two weeks away - Lindsey says there is still business to be done both in terms of ins and outs.

“We're looking to strengthen, we have to,” he said. “We were 19th, we climbed up to third at one point, and I know we're not where we want to be but it's clear we need a bit of help and some fresh faces in certain positions and I think that will help us.

“We're looking to streamline. Three have come in and we probably need a few more which will make us stronger. It will give us a platform to do what we want to achieve this season.

“But there are players in the squad at the moment who want to play but feel their time will be limited here. It's not just about me, but they want to go and play football too.”