More ins and outs to come before MK Dons complete January business
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scott Lindsey wants more new signings through the door this month to breathe new life into his MK Dons side.
The club brought in 13 players over the course of the summer, and have added a further three this month in the form of Jay Williams, Dan Crowley and Tommi O’Reilly. There have also been exits this month too with Stephen Wearne, Tommy Leigh and Brooklyn Ilunga leaving while Callum Tripp and Jack Tucker have left on loan.
With the window set to close on February 3 - a little under two weeks away - Lindsey says there is still business to be done both in terms of ins and outs.
“We're looking to strengthen, we have to,” he said. “We were 19th, we climbed up to third at one point, and I know we're not where we want to be but it's clear we need a bit of help and some fresh faces in certain positions and I think that will help us.
“We're looking to streamline. Three have come in and we probably need a few more which will make us stronger. It will give us a platform to do what we want to achieve this season.
“But there are players in the squad at the moment who want to play but feel their time will be limited here. It's not just about me, but they want to go and play football too.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.