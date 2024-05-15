More positives than negatives for MK Dons last season

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman

The chairman is fairly positive about the way things went last season at MK Dons

Despite the disappointing way it ended, Pete Winkelman believes there were more positives than negatives to take from the season for MK Dons.

Having suffered relegation to League Two last time out, the chairman plumped for Graham Alexander to lead the side’s push for promotion, but by October, he was on the hunt for a replacement as the side plummeted down the table.

Mike Williamson took the club from as low as 19th - the lowest position in the club’s history - to finish fourth, but suffered the indignity of an 8-1 beating in the play-offs by Crawley Town.

While the loss to the Red Devils is still fresh in the minds of supporters, Winkelman said he is looking back at last season feeling more when right than wrong during the course of the campaign, despite the many speedbumps they faced along the way.

“When I look at the season, there is an awful lot more right than wrong,” he said. “I'm sat here incredibly disappointed.

“We tried, we did everything we could this season to get promoted. We backed two mangers this year, but we managed to miss out on automatic promotion by one place. After where we were in October, that's an incredible achievement which I don't want to forget.”

With the new season looming, Winkelman said he has a responsibility too to back both head coach Mike Williamson and Sporting Director Liam Sweeting in the rebuilding process this summer.