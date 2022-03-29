More praise for Parrott from Irish and Dons team-mate Coventry

Troy Parrott has been a top performer for MK Dons in the last few months

Conor Coventry has praised compatriot and MK Dons team-mate Troy Parrott for his recent resurgence in form.

The 20-year-old has been a key man for Dons in their charge into the League One automatic promotion race, losing just once since the turn of the year.

Both Parrott and Coventry are away on international duty, with Coventry in the Ireland U21s squad, while Parrott is in the senior team.

Speaking about his Dons team-mate, Coventry, on loan from West Ham, said: “Troy is class. Obviously, I played with him before so I know his quality.

“I’m not surprised by how good he is. The way he’s been working for the team has been incredible, and it shows that he is still developing and learning.

“He’s a quality player and I’m just happy to play with him every week.”