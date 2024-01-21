More to come from MK Dons' debutants Marschall and Bate
The new signings, who arrived on Friday, made their debuts on Saturday
The debuts of Filip Marschall and Lewis Bate may have ended with defeat, but Mike Williamson believes both have a lot to offer MK Dons.
While Marschall started the game, Bate came off the bench with 15 minutes to go but it was his mistake which led to Charlie Brown's winner in stoppage time at the end to cost Dons the points.
The Leeds United man has been desperately short of football this season, as has the Villa keeper, though Marschall has been a part of the first-team fold for Unai Emery's squad regularly this term.
Though their Stadium MK debuts ended with a loss though, head coach Williamson was happy with what he saw from Friday's signings.
He said: "Fil was very comfortable with his feet, you could see that straight away. In the second-half, it was a bit of a stand-off. We had to try and create things and move around but he will only get better.
"Lewis hasn't had much football, but you can see the quality, the tenacity and why he has played at such a high level and I'm looking forward to working with him in the next few months."
Goal-scorer Max Dean knows Bate from their time together at Elland Road, and after welcoming the midfielder on social media, said the 21-year-old he is excited to see what he can bring to Milton Keynes.
Dean said: "I played with (Bate) for a year or so at Leeds. He's unbelievable on the ball, he's a good lad who will add a lot to the team in that position. He's a great addition."