More to come from new signings once they integrate into Dons fold

Conor Coventry put in a decent performance on debut for MK Dons against Doncaster Rovers

Liam Manning said there is more to come from new signings Conor Coventry and Connor Wickham after the pair made their MK Dons debuts against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Coventry, on loan from West Ham, started against Rovers and saw a lot of the ball in the centre of the park at Stadium MK, putting in an industrious performance alongside Josh McEachran, but Dons fell behind to Joe Dodoo’s goal just before half-time.

One new signing replaced the other with 15 minutes to go when Coventry was replaced by Wickham, Friday’s signing after being released by Preston North End earlier this month.

Connor Wickham came on for the final 15 minutes against Doncaster Rovers and fired into the side netting at the death

Wickham fired into the side netting with the final kick of the game, bringing down Daniel Harvie’s long throw as Dons tasted defeat for the first time in League One this year.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Manning said more will come from the pair the more they integrate into the squad.

“Conor was solid,” he said. “He had a lot of the ball, he broke play up, and for gis first game he did well. Now it's about getting up to speed, building relationships and that can take a bit of time. We have to make sure we accelerate that so he has a good relationship and rapport with everyone to get the best out of him.”