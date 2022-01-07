More to come in the January window but Dons will have to be patient

Liam Manning said scoring goals from various sources means he won’t necessarily be looking to sign a striker this month

Though there are no more signings on the immediate horizon, Liam Manning expects the signing of Theo Corbeanu to be the first of more to come.

The 19-year-old joined on Friday on loan from Wolves, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. But his signing came after three players have already left Stadium MK - Max Watters, Charlie Brown and Laurie Walker.

With a hectic schedule of games coming up - Dons take on Accrington on Saturday, AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday and Portsmouth a week on Saturday - Manning admitted there aren’t any more incomings due soon, but said the market can change in the blink of an eye.

“We're looking to add,” he said. “The beauty and excitement of the window is that it can happen really quick. You might think you're a way off with someone and then within 48 hours they're through the door. We won't get too emotional about anyone, and we'll concentrate on the guys we already have.

“Liam Sweeting does a lot of work behind the scenes to keep us informed about what's out there. It's important to find the right character and compliment the guys we've got. There is so much noise in this window, sometimes you wait for something to happen and all the deals have to fall into place.

“We have our targets, we know who we're looking at. It's now a case of being patient and making sure when it is possible, we're ready to move.”

Having already seen two strikers depart, Manning said he feels there are still plenty of goals in his side which allows both he and Sweeting the freedom to look at options other than centre forwards to bolster the squad during the window.

He said: “I'd prefer to have a spread of goals but of course we'd be looking to add in certain areas. But we still have a lot of goals in the team.