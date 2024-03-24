More twists and turns to come before season is done - Gilbey

Ale Gilbey

Alex Gilbey believes there will still be more twists in the race for automatic promotion despite MK Dons' 5-0 thumping at the hands of top three rivals Stockport County.

Falling three points adrift of the top three, all of whom have games in hand, Dons now face a huge challenge to return to League One at the first time of asking via anything but the play-offs.

A win for Dons at Edgeley Park would have taken them above the Hatters in the standings, but now with six games remaining, and as many as eight for their rivals ahead, Gilbey has not ruled out a last-gasp fight for a top three finish.

"Everyone knew the magnitude of tonight's game but we've let the opportunity slip," said the skipper. "But I believe there will still be a lot of twists and turns before the end of the season so we'll go back home, dust ourselves off and go again.

"It's really disappointing, really humbling. You come here, on Sky, you want to put a better performance in. We weren't a million miles away but we conceded really poor goals.