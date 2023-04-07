News you can trust since 1981
More twists and turns to come in League One as Dons extend unbeaten run to five

With a month of the season still to go, League One promises to have a few more shock results

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:29 BST- 2 min read

Mark Jackson has predicted there will be plenty of twists and turns in the remaining few weeks of the season after some surprising results in League One on Good Friday.

While Morecambe had led against leaders Plymouth Argyle, Steven Schumacher’s side came back to win 3-1 at the Globe Arena, but there were important wins for Accrington Stanley, who beat Port Vale 3-0, and Cambridge United, who clung on to beat Fleetwood 2-1.

It means MK Dons’ point from the 1-1 draw against play-off hopefuls Portsmouth was even more important, with the gap to safety closed to three points from five.

“We'll keep focused, and calm when we can,” said Jackson. “There's a lot of pressure on the games at both ends of the table. Teams are fighting, there'll be different results, strange results, shock results.

“We've got to take care of our own business, stay focused, calm and keep sending those moments that we can.

“We're five unbeaten now, which is positive. If you'd said that five games ago, we'd have probably taken it. If you can't win games, don't get beaten. We showed character to go and get the equaliser.”

Having picked up a 11 points from a possible 15 on this recent purple patch, defender Jack Tucker said: “You can't say no to that - it's a great run. But we've passed that now, the wins we've got are in the past and we need a couple more to keep us up.

“If we can keep that going at this stage of the season, we give ourselves a right good chance of staying up.”

