Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons: Dons running riot at the Mazuma Stadium
MK Dons’ focus returns to League One today as they take on Morecambe, eager to pick up their second win of the season.
MK Dons have made the long trip to Morecambe to take on the Shrimps at the Mazuma Stadium
Get the latest from the Mazuma Stadium.
Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:25
67 mins: GOAL! Dennis make it four!
From absolutely nowhere! Johnson with a poke through after a loose touch and Dennis looks alive to sweep it home.
Morecambe fans on their way out with 22 minutes remaining!
62 mins: GOAL! Grant makes it 3-0
Terrific finish to make it 3-0! Lawrence breaks, spreads it wide for Grant who breaks the trap and takes his chance early to pick out the bottom corner!
60 mins: Double change for Dons
Devoy and Burns make way for Smith and Robson. Excellent performances from both!
58 mins: Dons starting to get into this half
After a slow start, Dons are now starting to get a bit more grip on this half, with Johnson testing Ripley again from range.
Ethan Robson and Matt Smith prepped to come on.
50 mins: Cumming to the rescue again
Phillips with a great break in behind O’Hora. It’s a horrible touch from the striker and allows Cumming to get the upper hand and make the save.
Second half
Back underway - Morecambe kick-off.
Changes at the interval - Phillips replaces Bedeau, and Grigg is replaced by Matt Dennis for the visitors.
HALF TIME: Morecambe 0-2 MK Dons
Great value for their lead, playing the better football with making their chances count, both through Will Grigg.
45 min: Could be game over
Grant nearly gets in behind, keeper Ripley though spills the ball into the path of Burns whose shot the keeper then deals with a bit better to keep it out
36 mins: GOAL! Grigg at it again!
An almost identical goal! Cross from the left, this time from Harvie and Grigg gets in front of Bedeau again, finding the bottom corner!
It’s 2-0 to MK Dons
31 mins: Cumming to the rescue
Jamie Cumming with a sensational save. Everyone thought Rawson’s header was in, but he’s flown across the line has the keeper to deny Morecambe the equaliser