Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons: Get the latest live from the League One clash
MK Dons make the long trip to the Mazuma Stadium this afternoon to take on Morecambe.
MK Dons take on Morecambe this afternoon
Get the latest from the game below.
Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:02
Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons: Dons bounce back in style with thumping win at Morecambe
Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons
89 mins: Parrott to replace O’Riley
After netting his brace, Matt O’Riley has just taken a hit to his knee and after some treatment he’s struggled on but he’s making his way off now. Troy Parrott will replace him.
GOAL 81 mins: A fourth for Dons!
It’s a second for O’Riley! Twine breaks down the left, waits for O’Riley to arrive before rolling it calmly to him on the edge of the box, and his left-footed effort sails past Andresson for Dons’ fourth!
80 mins: Cruising into the finish?
Not quite for MK Dons, it’s 3-0 but Morecambe aren’t letting them get off easily in these last 10 minutes. Fisher has been busy, keeping out Ayunga from the edge of the box.
GOAL 65 mins: Dons surely wrap it up
They’ve barely had an attack in this half until this point, but after Twine leads the counter-attack and wins the corner, his ball in is met by Harry Darling who powers home his fourth goal of the season to make it 3-0!
64 mins: Dons make change
Hiram Boateng comes on for Ethan Robson.
58 mins: Fisher rescues Dons
The goalkeeper hasn’t had much to do this afternoon for MK Dons but Andrew Fisher has made two excellent saves in quick succession to deny Morecambe - first from substitute Arthur Gnahoua, and then from Alfie McCalmont.
Dons haven’t really come out for this second half as yet.
Second half
Back underway here, MK Dons 2-0 up.
Two changes for Morecambe at the break - Gibson and Gnahoua, for McLaughlin and Duffus
HALF TIME: Morecambe 0-2 MK Dons
Not the best half, performance-wise, but plenty good enough to be 2-0 to the good. Eisa and O’Riley with the goals and after a shaky opening five minutes, Dons have been in total command.
45 mins: Twine comes close
Twine wants a goal here, should have given it to O’Riley as he broke down the byline, going for goal himself, denied by Andresson.