Morecambe 1-3 MK Dons - Dean adds a third at the death
MK Dons have made the long journey to the north-west this afternoon to take on Morecambe in League Two
Get the latest from the game
Morecambe vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME! Morecambe 1-3 MK Dons
What a finish! MK Dons seal the win late on, Max Dean with a brace!
Big win for Mike Williamson's side
96 mins: GOAL! Dean seals it!
What a mess, but MK Dons will not care! Another ball rolls onto the pitch, a Morecambe man comes to play it out, but then gets the ball in play too, fires the clearance against Gilbey, it falls into Dean's path and with the keeper out of position, rolls home his second and Dons' third!
95 mins: Blood and thunder
Some proper challenges flying in now as Morecambe chase this one.
Jordan Slew goes into the book
94 mins: Keeper's up!
Morecambe send Adam Smith up for the corner, it falls to him in the box but he falls on it and handles, ironically
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
86 mins: MacGillivray down
The MK Dons goalkeeper goes down to get some treatment, convenient for Dean Lewington to change his boots...
The keeper seems ok to carry on. Shock!
80 mins: Into the closing stages
The wind seems to have changed direction on Morecambe as Mayor wildly overhits his free-kick and it sails out of play on the far side.
Today's attendance has been announced as 4,551, with 183 brave souls in the away end!
77 mins: Double change
Morecambe with two changes - Jake Taylor and former Don Charlie Brown replace Yann Songo'o and Tom Bloxham
76 mins: Smith gets lucky
Max Dean's strike from the edge squirms through the hands of keeper Adam Smith, and bounces onto the roof of the net
69 mins: GOAL! Tomlinson fires Dons back in front
Dons are back in front with Joe Tomlinson's fourth goal of the season. Picking it up 40 yards or so from goal, he races to the edge of the box before firing low into the bottom corner!
MK Dons are 2-1 up