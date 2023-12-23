News you can trust since 1981
Morecambe 1-3 MK Dons - Dean adds a third at the death

MK Dons have made the long journey to the north-west this afternoon to take on Morecambe in League Two

By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 16:58 GMT
16:57 GMT

FULL TIME! Morecambe 1-3 MK Dons

What a finish! MK Dons seal the win late on, Max Dean with a brace!

Big win for Mike Williamson's side

16:57 GMT

96 mins: GOAL! Dean seals it!

What a mess, but MK Dons will not care! Another ball rolls onto the pitch, a Morecambe man comes to play it out, but then gets the ball in play too, fires the clearance against Gilbey, it falls into Dean's path and with the keeper out of position, rolls home his second and Dons' third!

16:53 GMT

95 mins: Blood and thunder

Some proper challenges flying in now as Morecambe chase this one.

Jordan Slew goes into the book

16:52 GMT

94 mins: Keeper's up!

Morecambe send Adam Smith up for the corner, it falls to him in the box but he falls on it and handles, ironically

16:48 GMT

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

16:44 GMT

86 mins: MacGillivray down

The MK Dons goalkeeper goes down to get some treatment, convenient for Dean Lewington to change his boots...

The keeper seems ok to carry on. Shock!

16:39 GMT

80 mins: Into the closing stages

The wind seems to have changed direction on Morecambe as Mayor wildly overhits his free-kick and it sails out of play on the far side.

Today's attendance has been announced as 4,551, with 183 brave souls in the away end!

16:35 GMT

77 mins: Double change

Morecambe with two changes - Jake Taylor and former Don Charlie Brown replace Yann Songo'o and Tom Bloxham

16:34 GMT

76 mins: Smith gets lucky

Max Dean's strike from the edge squirms through the hands of keeper Adam Smith, and bounces onto the roof of the net

16:28 GMT

69 mins: GOAL! Tomlinson fires Dons back in front

Dons are back in front with Joe Tomlinson's fourth goal of the season. Picking it up 40 yards or so from goal, he races to the edge of the box before firing low into the bottom corner!

MK Dons are 2-1 up

