Morecambe boss hopes for more League One unpredictability against MK Dons

Morecambe manager Derek Adams hopes his side can cause another League One upset which would help them significantly in their battle to avoid relegation

While one side is looking to escape League One and the other fighting to stay in it for next season, Derek Adams believes anything could happen when MK Dons play his Morecambe side tomorrow.

The Shrimps head to Stadium MK sat three points above the drop zone in 19th and know any points against Liam Manning’s side could be vital in their bid to avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, Dons will be looking to stay in contention for automatic promotion with just two games of their season remaining.

Results in midweek though saw all of the top three - Wigan, Rotherham and MK Dons - drop points, giving Morecambe boss Adams hope that it might happen again on Saturday.

“We’ve got two tough games left now against MK Dons and Sunderland at home,” he said. “Both these teams are playing for promotion, so that adds something to the game on both sides.

“We’re looking to stay in the division, they’re looking to get out of it, we’ve seen by the results in midweek anything can go.”