Morecambe 'might have their best game of the season' against Dons

Dean Lewington and David Wheeler will be leaving nothing to chance when they take on Morecambe this evening (Tuesday).

Dons are on a five game winning streak after coming from behind to beat relegation battlers Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

Jim Bentley's side sit 20th in League 2, picking up a vital 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers to maintain their decent revival of late - their third win in five. With Port Vale doing Dons a favour, Morecambe's win was vital in jumping up the table. The Shrimps' result on Saturday was their first win at the Globe Arena since December 22.

After falling a goal behind to Macclesfield on Saturday, Wheeler, who scored Dons' equaliser at the Moss Rose just before half time, said they have to be wary of the home side on their first ever visit to the Globe Arena.

"You just don't know what is going to happen," he said. "They might have the best game of the season, or they could not turn up. We need to make sure we do what we need to do and be as good as we can be regardless of them. We will approach it in the same way we have done recently, motivated to play."

In three previous meetings between the sides, Dons have won twice, including on their only trip to Morecambe back in September 2007. Earlier this season, Alex Gilbey's brace guided Dons to a 2-0 win at Stadium MK.

Mroecambe manager Jim Bentley

Picking up five wins in a row has seen Dons recover to third place, having dropped to eighth after a poor run in December and January, something which has frustrated skipper Lewington.

He said: "This has been a repair job to try get us back, we aren’t taking anything for granted as we’ve got 10 game to go – it’s another game and another win – that’s how we are approaching it. We’ve got another game Tuesday and we will try to do the same again. We’re back in the pack and now it’s about the race to the finish.

"Morecambe had a great win (on Saturday), we’ll do a lot of work and prep for the game as I’m sure it’ll be very difficult."