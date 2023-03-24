Morecambe seek their second away win of the season when they face MK Dons

The second-worst home record takes on the second-worst away record at Stadium MK on Saturday when MK Dons take on Morecambe.

While Dons have won just three at home all season in League One, Morecambe have won just once away from home all season, picking up eight points on their travels, and it sees them .

Shrips boss Derek Adams knows a win at Stadium MK would see his side leapfrog Mark Jackson’s men come 5pm on Saturday, but knows they will likely have to do it without a huge travelling contingient of supporters behind them.

He said: “We don't have that because of the distances and the amount of money it would cost our fans, and the fanbase we have. We need to do it ourselves on the pitch - we've got a band of supporters who back us through thick and thin, new supporters coming with us as well.”

Morecambe have played a game more than Dons and trail by two points, so a win could be pivotal for Adams, who continued: “Wins are vital at this stage, it allows you to catch the teams above us. They're all huge. We've got eight big games to go. It doesn't matter who you're playing at this stage of the season - someone is fighting for points.

“MK Dons are in a similar position to us. They were in the play-offs last year, and this year they find themselves in a fight at the bottom of the league.

