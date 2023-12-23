News you can trust since 1981
Morecambe vs MK Dons - Build-up from the Mazuma Stadium

MK Dons have made the long journey to the north-west this afternoon to take on Morecambe in League Two

By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
MK Dons matchday live blog
Morecambe vs MK Dons - LIVE

14:01 GMT

Morecambe's team to face MK Dons

Here's how the opposition line-up this afternoon

14:00 GMT

MK Dons' team news

MJ Williams returns

MJ WilliamsMJ Williams
MJ Williams

Midfielder MJ Williams returns to the fold after missing the win over Forest Green through suspension. Daniel Harvie misses out through injury meanwhile.

Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Norman, Tomlinson, Gilbey, Robson, Williams, Grant, Payne, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Lekom, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Devoy, Tripp

13:49 GMT

Pre-match odds

Today's pre-match odds, offered up by OLBG:

OLBG - Morecambe vs Milton Keynes Dons

Morecambe - 2/1

Draw - 5/2

MK Dons - 13/1

League Two promotion odds:

Stockport - 1/12

Mansfield - 1/4

Wrexham - 1/3

Barrow - 1/2

AFC Wimbledon - 6/4

Notts County - 3/1

Bradford - 5/1

Milton Keynes Dons - 8/1

13:23 GMT

Pre-match preview

Read the form, odds and stats ahead of this afternoon's game as Morecambe, eighth in League Two, take on 11th place MK Dons

13:21 GMT

A look around the ground

A windy one here in Morecambe!

