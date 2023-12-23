Morecambe vs MK Dons - Build-up from the Mazuma Stadium
MK Dons have made the long journey to the north-west this afternoon to take on Morecambe in League Two
Morecambe's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons' team news
MJ Williams returns
Midfielder MJ Williams returns to the fold after missing the win over Forest Green through suspension. Daniel Harvie misses out through injury meanwhile.
Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Norman, Tomlinson, Gilbey, Robson, Williams, Grant, Payne, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Lekom, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Devoy, Tripp
Pre-match odds
Today's pre-match odds, offered up by OLBG:
Morecambe - 2/1
Draw - 5/2
MK Dons - 13/1
League Two promotion odds:
Stockport - 1/12
Mansfield - 1/4
Wrexham - 1/3
Barrow - 1/2
AFC Wimbledon - 6/4
Notts County - 3/1
Bradford - 5/1
Milton Keynes Dons - 8/1
A windy one here in Morecambe!