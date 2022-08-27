Morecambe vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Dons return to League One action this weekend with the lengthy trip to face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Despite losing fewer games than Dons this season, Morecambe sit beneath Liam Manning’s side in the table – 23rd to Dons’ 22nd - having picked up three draws from their opening five matches.

But like Dons, Derek Adams’ side beat Championship opposition in the Carabao Cup in the second round, winning 1-0 at Rotherham on Tuesday night.

And in a strange twist, the pair were drawn together in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with the game to be played in the first week in November at Stadium MK.

The sides have met six times down the years, and Dons have come out on top in four of those meetings, including on their last trip to the Mazuma Stadium, when they ran rampant in a 4-0 win. Dons were also 2-0 winners when the sides met at Stadium MK.

Referee Leigh Doughty will take charge of the game. In his three matches this season, he has booked 15 players and sent off one. Dons fans have not seen him since February 2021 and the 4-2 defeat to Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Robert Merchant and James Wilson will run the lines with Fourth Official Daniel Woodward.