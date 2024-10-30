Mourners pay their respects to George Baldock at his funeral

Dele Alli and Pete Winkelman paid tribute to George Baldock at Stadium MK two weeks ago | Getty Images

The defender died at his home in Athens aged just 31

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends, family and former team-mates were in attendance as the funeral for George Baldock took place on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old ex-MK Dons defender died three weeks ago at his home in Athens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-England international and close friend Dele was among the mourners, as were former Dons boss Karl Robinson, alongside club captain Dean Lewington, former chairman Pete Winkelman, and Samir Carruthers, who played with Baldock at both Stadium MK and Sheffield United.

Also in attendance were Baldock’s former United team-mates Dean Henderson and Billy Sharp, as well as Blades boss Chris Wilder. Greece boss Gus Poyet too attended, with Baldock having made 12 appearances for the Greek national side.

On Tuesday, MK Dons and Panathinaikos - the club Baldock signed for in the summer - shared a social media post about the defender, with his Dons shirt hanging in his locker in Athens.