Moving to England was essential for Burns’ footballing career

Moving to England was a big decision for Darragh Burns, but one he said he had to do to pursue a career in football.

The 20-year-old made the switch from St Patrick’s Athletic to MK Dons in the summer, uprooting his life to move abroad. A similar move was made by compatriot Dawson Devoy too, who swapped Bohemians for Dons.

For Burns, he said making the move away from home and his comfort zone was essential not just for him, but for many Irish players wanting to establish a football career.

He explained: “I was playing not far away from my house in Ireland so it was comfortable, and coming over here was a challenge but if you’re serious about football as an Irish lad, you have to come over to England.

“Everyone here has looked after me and Dawson really well. They’ve settled us in nicely, but when we get the chance to play, it’s just down to football and we don’t have to worry about anything else off the pitch.”

And while both have had limited game time so far, the pair have each shown promise of things to come. Burns’ sensational showing against Watford on Tuesday night saw him grab an assist for Matt Dennis’ opener before firing in a brilliant second in the 2-0 win, teed up by Devoy whose name the travelling Don supporters sang all night at Vicarage Road.

“A goal and an assist is a good night’s work,” Burns continued. “But we can’t get too carried away! It’s a big well done to the lads. Dawson passed me the ball, another Irish lad got an assist which was great too!

“And I had my mum, and my little sister and a few mates in the crowd as well so it was a special night for me.”

Manning has regularly said fans need to be patient with the duo given the turbulent few months they have had off-the-field, with Burns acknowledging the head coach’s approach.

He said: “I’ve only been here a few weeks from Ireland, I’ve got to be patient. I’m a young, and there are some experienced lads in the squad around me.

“But I know when I’m called upon I have to give 100 per cent and take my chances when they come along.

