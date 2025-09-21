Mr Reliable Offord adds to MK Dons' defensive shortage after red card

Dons were dealt another defensive problem against Accrington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons will be without Luke Offord for next Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury, adding to the defensive shortage at the club.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra man picked up two soft bookings during the defeat to Accrington Stanley, the second of which came deep into second-half stoppage time as the visitors held the ball in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offord, one of Dons’ key performers last season, has been a versatile option for Warne this term, playing across the back four at various stages to cover injuries and suspensions to his team-mates.

“It’s disappointing because I thought both yellow cards were really soft,” said Warne after Offord’s dismissal. “He has been excellent, he’s played almost every minute of every game for me so far.

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for us and that’s summed up by Mr Reliable getting sent off.”

Though Laurence Maguire returned to the action this week to somewhat ease the defensive shortage, Offord will sit out next weekend’s game in Shropshire alongside Jon Mellish - serving the final game of his three-match ban - and injured Jack Sanders, Nathan Thompson, Joe Tomlinson, Gethin Jones and Kane Wilson.