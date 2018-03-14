Muirhead celebrates a special day with a brace

Two goals and a call-up to represent your country - days don't come much better than the one Robbie Muirhead enjoyed on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was called up to Scotland U21s for their forthcoming fixtures next week, and celebrated in style with a brace and a man of the match performance against Rotherham, helping MK Dons to their first league win in 2018.

Muirhead's tally now sits at three in three games, having opened his account at Fleetwood Town last month, but he said nothing builds confidence quite like a win.

"I got my call up today, so thanks to all the staff here for giving me that opportunity, and it was topped off by scoring two goals tonight.

"My goal against Fleetwood gave me massive confidence, and I felt I started well tonight.

"I think we're still four points from safety, so this is just the start but hopefully this will give the team some confidence to kick on, get the wins we need to get us to safety.

"Wins always bring up the morale. If you haven't played well, or getting the result it obviously puts a downer on your Saturday or Tuesday nights. But there's no better feeling than winning."