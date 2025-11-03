"My season starts now": Tomlinson is back and ready to compete for MK Dons spot

The full-back spent two months on the sidelines not long into the new season

Scoring the winner in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Colchester United is the shot in the arm Joe Tomlinson wants to kick-start his season.

The MK Dons full-back fired Dons into the second round with an 87th minute strike at the JobServe Community Stadium - his first goal of the season after missing two months through injury.

The 25-year-old went down in the first-half of the 1-1 draw with Crawley Town back in August, sidelining him with a foot issue. After making a cameo against Crewe a couple of weeks ago, Tomlinson came off the bench in Essex to net the winner, something he hopes will act as a catalyst for him.

“It has been frustrating, but I feel like my season is just starting now,” he said after the win in Colchester. “I want to go and enjoy the season, and I think we’ll have a great one. This can kick-start it now.

“It’s horrible, I wouldn’t wish injuries on my worst enemy. It has been a tough time. So it’s moments like this where you’ve got to smile.

“I got this moment from the hard work in the rehab rooms. I’m glad I had pre-season under my belt so I had that base fitness so coming back I’m feeling good and I’m ready.”

Tomlinson has been a regular since his move from Peterborough United two years ago, but now finds himself with plenty of competition at full-back from the likes of Jon Mellish and Aaron Nemane, while injured pair Kane Wilson and Gethin Jones both plot courses for comebacks in the coming months.

Knowing he must now fight to get himself back in the side, Tomlinson continued: “That’s football sometimes, you’ve just got to roll with it. We have some fantastic players in my position in the dressing room, and a couple of players who are still out. We’ve got a fantastic squad.

“It has been tough with injuries, as it always is. I’m feeling good and I hope I can impact the team again. There is competition for places, our squad is fantastic, we’ve been winning games and it will be tough to get back into the team but I’m doing everything I can to help when I can, and when my opportunity comes I want to take it.”