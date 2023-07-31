Natural leader Smith wants to do his talking on the pitch for MK Dons

Tommy Smith hopes his experience and nous will play a big role in MK Dons’ dressing room this season, but he wants to prove his worth on the pitch first and foremost.

The 33-year-old became Dons’ sixth signing of the summer, with his move confirmed on Friday not long after another defender, Zak Jules, was sold to Exeter City.

With more than 500 games under his belt for club and country during his career, which began at Ipswich Town, Smith brings plenty of footballing know-how to the club which, having lost the likes of Bradley Johnson and Josh McEachran in the summer, is short of.

Not just brought in to be a voice in the changing room though, Smith hopes he can do his talking on the pitch, both metaphorically and literally.

He said: “I try and help those around me as a voice on the pitch, and as I've gotten older, I can hopefully lend my experience to the young players around me. First and foremost though, I want to contribute on the pitch and help get points on the board.

“It's something that has always come naturally. The gaffer told me it's a young squad, and I'd have to use my experience as best I can both on and off the pitch. I hope I can help those young players as best I can and obviously contribute myself when required.”

Tommy Smith will have more discussions with MK Dons about the possibility of striking a deal for the defender. Pic: Jane Russell

Smith’s size and presence also adds something else Dons do not have to the squad, but while he describes himself as ‘old-fashioned’ when it comes to his playing style, he said he has no issues with the ball at his feet to play the ‘MK Way’ this season.

He continued: “I'm an old-fashioned centre-half but I don't mind having the ball which is a prerequisite of being in this team. It's not a given to get minutes in this team, but hopefully I can stake a claim for the opening day game against Wrexham.

“It's a long season, and it will be tough and gruelling, you'll need to rely on your whole squad. We'll need to be fit - which the gaffer has made sure of - and then you'll need to find a groove. If you can do that and get a good run of games, the momentum can carry you forward.