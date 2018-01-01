Neilson confident of a new face in mid-January

MK Dons may have to wait a couple of weeks to get their first player in during the January transfer window.

Robbie Neilson said he was in advanced talks with a player, but said he probably wouldn't become available until the middle of the month.

Ryan Seager

"We're working hard on getting someone in, but the difficulty is getting it over the line," he said. "I'd love to get someone in as soon as possible, but I can't promise anything. We've got one lined up but I don't think we'll be able to get him until mid-January."

The Dons boss, speaking after the 3-1 defeat at Oxford on New Year's Day, said he is in the market for a new centre forward, and another winger but doesn't rule out other signings during the month.

He added: "It depends on what happens in the window as to what we do. Some will come in, some might go out, but we need to add. We need another striker and a wide player, and then we'll see what else the market has which will improve us."

Last week, Neilson said some players may be allowed to leave Stadium MK to free up the wage budget for new faces. However, one player who won't be leaving is Ryan Seager. The 21-year-old on loan from Southampton has struggled to get first team action since moving from St Mary's, but Neilson said he won't be returning to his parent club before his season-long loan deal expires.

Neilson said: "I think Ryan has found it quite difficult to get into the team, the way we've been playing. He's a young player with a big future. He's still developing. He's still getting experience in the first team. I'm pleased with him, he just needs to be patient and work hard. We'll keep him here and he will get game time."