Neilson feels fans' frustration after another defeat

With MK Dons fans chanting for his dismissal, Robbie Neilson said he understands their frustration but calls for a united front after his side dropped into the League 1 relegation zone on Saturday.

The 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town saw Dons drop to 21st in the table, now below Cobblers and AFC Wimbledon, who were 2-0 winners over Blackpool.

With some fans vocalising their feelings towards the manager during the game at Sixfields, Neilson said a fractured relationship between the team and fans has to be avoided if they are to get out of trouble.

"It's part of football," he said. "You have to take the flack. I feel the fans' frustration as well. Sitting in the dugout, we're desperate to win and at times things go against you. They were two poor goals to concede.

"I have huge belief in the team and we'll definitely get there. We all have to stick together. It's easy to form little groups saying we want to do this or that. If you do that at a football club, you're in trouble.

"The fans are disappointed but the dressing room was even worse.

"The pressure is on every week for a manager, it doesn't matter if you're at the bottom, top or in the middle - there's pressure to win and you have to handle that pressure. There are still a lot of games to go. 100 per cent I believe we'll get out of this.

"It has been a tough time for everyone, but you have highs and lows in football. There's not as constant trejectory. There are times you have to fight, and deal with the negativity thrown at you. That's life."