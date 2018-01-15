Neilson finds an ally in Doncaster boss Ferguson after 'shoot' referee comments

Darren Ferguson has joined MK Dons boss in slamming the standard of League 1 referees and their fitness after the Doncaster manager claimed they should be shot.

Rovers drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, and were denied by referee Andy Haines what Ferguson felt was a blatant penalty.

After the game, Ferguson slammed the standard of League 1 refereeing, calling them 'part-time' and questioned their fitness.

"It's the most blatant penalty you'll ever see, there's nothing to think about," he said. "The referees are part-time and the standard is appalling, their fitness levels are a disgrace, I've had enough of it.

"What can I do? Shoot them, it would be a good idea."

Ferguson has since apologised for his comments.

Two weeks earlier, Neilson questioned the fitness of referee Charles Breakspear after he sent off Joe Walsh and Osman Sow in the first half against Peterborough, before sending him off at half time.

He said: "If you're willing to accept money to officiate a game, you have the responsibility to keep a fitness level and he doesn't do that."