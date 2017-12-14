Neilson has 'no interest' in selling in January

Robbie Neilson said it would take a huge offer for him to consider selling any players in the January transfer window.

With Dons toiling in 17th in League 1, Neilson looks set to add to his side in January, but confirmed he isn't willing to let anyone go unless it is for a significant fee.

"If anyone is going to come in for my players, it will have to be a big, big offer," he said. "I expect there will be interest because we've got good players, but it's up to these teams to make us offers.

"At the moment, we've got no interest in selling anyone."