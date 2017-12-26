Neilson is still 'the right man for the job' at MK Dons

Robbie Neilson insists he is the right man to lead MK Dons away from their League 1 mire despite picking up just nine points from a possible 39.

Dons sit 20th in League 1 after another pitiful defeat at home, this time doing down by a single goal to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

But with just one league win in 13, Neilson insists he's the right man to get Dons back up the table and winning again.

"One hundred per cent - that's what I've said all along, it's the reason I came. We knew it would take a huge turnaround, and it hasn't been as quick as we expected. We wanted to turn things around in the summer and we could kick on, but it hasn't worked like that. We know there's still a huge job to do here.

"The reason I came here is because Pete (Winkelman) is such a secure character. He doesn't get swayed by what's going on elsewhere. We all know this is a big project, and it will take time. Of course we want things yesterday but that;s football. There has been a big turnaround in the squad, and the ethos of the club.

"It's extremely disappointing, it's not where we want to be. But we have to stick together, as a group and club. There will be ups and downs, and we will keep fighting. I can't question their work rate, it was just that final little bit to get the goal, and we've been struggling to get that."

Since taking over 13 months ago, Neilson led Dons to a 12th place finish last season but despite undertaking a huge rebuilding process in the summer, removing many fan favourites in favour of new faces, many feel has hasn't taken the club any further than when he took over.

He added: "When things are tough, it takes a while to turn things around. Unless you have millions and millions to spend on a squad, it has to be done over a period. This was alawyas going to be a transition year, but we hoped we could get promoted during this transition year - it hasn't worked out the way we wanted to.

I knew it would be difficult, as it always is when you get to a club in a difficult period. There's no denying, when we came here, they were suffering relegation. We tried to move things along in the summer. This is a great club with a great chairman, we have great players here but we need to add to it as well.

"The January window will be huge, we'll have to move some out and bring some in to give us more quality in the final third. It's just a spark we're missing at the moment; we're not finishing things, not getting the final moment when the rest of the play is good."