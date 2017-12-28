Neilson plans to move squad players out on loan in January

Some of Dons' fringe players will be sent out on loan next month to gain first team experience.

The likes of Giorgio Rasulo, Robbie Muirhead and Hugo Logan have been on the periphery of the first team all season, limited to appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy and EFL Trophy for the most part.

Robbie Muirhead has barely played this season

And with a big window expected at Stadium MK, Neilson confirmed some will be sent out on loan to gain first team experience.

"During the January window, we will move some of the more senior U23s out on loan to get them some first team experience.

"The January window will be huge, we'll have to move some out and bring some in to give us more quality in teh final third. It's just a spark we're missing at the moment; we're not finishing things, not getting the final moment when the rest of hte play is good.

"The key is to get good players in as early as we can. We will try and get them early, but it's about getting quality."