Neilson to swoop for Dons midfielder Peter Pawlett

Former MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson is understood to be eager to reunite with Peter Pawlett, bidding to bring the midfielder to Dundee United this month.

With the January transfer window open, Neilson has already captured Aidan Nesbitt, who was released from his Dons contract earlier this month.

Pawlett has struggled with injuries throughout his 18 month tenure at Stadium MK, making just 35 appearances since signing from Aberdeen - his most recent in the 1-0 defeat to Crewe. He was omitted from the squad which travelled to Grimsby at the weekend.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but the Terrors are believed to be keen to bring Pawlett to Tannadice ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Thursday.

Dons have already made two signings in January, landing defender Russell Martin and attacking midfielder David Wheeler.