Nemane becomes first signing of MK Dons' new era

MK Dons announced the new signing at the end of a busy day at Stadium MK

MK Dons completed their first signing of the Fahad Al Ghanim era with the capture of Aaron Nemane from Notts County.

The 26-year-old is set to fill the wing-back role in Mike Williamson’s side, and is set to go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s League Two opener against Bradford City at Stadium MK.

In a separate deal, midfielder Conor Grant makes the move in the opposite direction. Grant made 52 appearances for the club in two seasons, but spent the second-half of last term on loan at League One side Barnsley.

Nemane was a regular for the Magpies for the last three seasons, helping them secure promotion from the National League before establishing himself as one of League Two’s standouts last season, with eight goals in 48 appearances from the right flank - including the stoppage time winner for County in the 3-3 draw with Dons last April.

After initial contact with Dons was made, Nemane said he spoke to several friends who had played under Mike Williamson, and swiftly sought to get the deal over the line.

“I've spoken to my friends who have played under him, and they've said great things so I'm delighted to play under him. I know how he wants me to play, I've done it for a few years, so I think it's a good fit.

“I played against MK last season, it was a really tough, a good quality game of football. And I think we'll show a lot of that quality against next season, and I think we'll play well.

“I think being here, the aim has to be promoted. The stadium, the players we've got and the management staff here, it has to be promotion. I think it will be a fantastic season and I hope the fans get behind us because I think they'll enjoy it.”

Head coach Mike Williamson added: “It's a signing that makes a statement about where we want to go. He's proven what he possesses, he's intelligent, he's got a good footballing brain. I'm really pleased to get him on board and he'll be thrown straight into the mix.”