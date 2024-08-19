Nemane warns teams will setup differently against MK Dons
MK Dons may have to get used to being a scalp in League Two, according to Aaron Nemane.
Pegged as one of the early favourites for the title this season, Dons have lost their opening two matches against Bradford City and Colchester United and sit 23rd in the table after a week.
While admitting the difference on Saturday was Colchester’s ability to finish their chances - with two goals in the final 10 minutes at the JobServe Community Stadium - Nemane feels teams will be setting up to prevent Dons from playing the way they want to this season.
“We're a really good team so I think the opposition set up differently against us,” he said. “We have to get used to it, teams might set up really defensively, and defend for their lives.
“It was a tough defeat. Colchester did a good job on us, they got their two goals late on, so it's a tough day. As a team, we're not producing enough quality, and we're not defending well enough and that has to change.
“It's like last week, they took their chances and we didn't.
“We've got to keep our heads up and go again next week. Sometimes it's like that, where you don't start well, but you've got to keep going and hopefully these results start changing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.