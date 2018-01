Callum Brittain and Aidan Nesbitt will return for MK Dons this weekend after overcoming their injuries.

Nesbitt has been missing for Dons since the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea U21s in early December, while Brittain hasn't played since late November.

Robbie Neilson also confirmed Dons had unsuccessfully appealed against Osman Sow's red card against Peterborough.