Nesbitt celebrates 'best day of my career' with invincible Falkirk

Aidan Nesbitt

Not many players get to experience an invincible season, but Aidan Nesbitt has managed it twice in his career.

The former MK Dons winger was a teenager at Celtic when the Hoops went undefeated in 2016/17, before moving to Milton Keynes that summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While he did not play a part in Celtic’s team that year, Nesbitt played a key role in Falkirk’s unbeaten Scottish League One season this year. Now 27, Nesbitt scored 12 goals in 39 appearances for the Bairns as they secured promotion to the Scottish Championship, winning 27 and drawing nine of their 36 league games.

They did it the hard way though, going 2-0 down to Alloa before Nesbitt, who made 27 appearances for Dons in his 18-month spell, gave Falkirk a lifeline to get back into it, . Brad Spencer’s penalty five minutes from time secured the draw.

“It’s magnificent, it really is,” said Nesbitt in the Daily Record. “I’ve been here for three years now and we as a club have been through a lot in that time. To go from where we were to where we are now is incredible. It’s different class.

“We did it the hard way going 2-0 down but I suppose it’s good to make it exciting and we’re delighted to have got it over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the stuff that dreams are made of. My heroes did it when I was a teenager, when Celtic won their first Treble under Brendan Rodgers. I’ll not compare the two – but it feels amazing to have gone and matched what they did in the league. It’s phenomenal to feel what they did at that time.

“Doing that with Falkirk, though, is the pinnacle for me. (Celtic) went unbeaten for another four months or so after that, so if we could go and match that feat in the Championship, it’d be a brilliant start to life for the club back in the second tier. But we won’t get too carried away.

“It’s up there as one of if not the best day of my career so far. It was great having all my family here with my wee niece, it’s great for everyone involved in the club and the new board – even the players and the gaffer. We’ve loved every minute of it.