Nesbitt was 'never a part' Tisdale's of plans

Aidan Nesbitt finds himself down the pecking order at MK Dons, but manager Paul Tisdale has not ruled him out of selection.

The 21-year-old Scot, who signed 18 months ago from Celtic, has barely made an imprint in 2018, making just eight appearances, and only two of those this season - both in the Checkatrade Trophy. As a firm fan-favourite, his popular song has nearly been heard for longer than he has been seen on the pitch.

Nesbitt was last spotted in the Checkatrade Trophy against Luton last month

Tisdale admitted Nesbitt was one of the players he expected to leave the club during the summer and now finds himself behind several other players in the waiting list for a spot in the first team.

However, after scoring in a 6-1 win for Dons U23s against Southend on Tuesday, Tisdale says Nesbitt is not out of the running for a place in the first team squad.

"He is training really well," said the manager. "There's a clear quality to his game. He hasn't found an opportunity for himself yet. We've had an influx of players in his position, and he wasn't a part of my plans in the first instance in terms of how we set up. Clearly he wasn't selected, but he has trained really well.

"He has really clear attributes that he can bring to the team. Never say never, you never know when things may change. Football has a long season, there is always a surprise around the corner.

"The relationship is as good as it can be, he trains well, I respect him as a chap. You never know, that's all I can say."