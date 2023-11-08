New boss already eyeing up what he wants to bring to MK Dons in January

Mike Williamson is drawing up his wish-list for when the transfer window re-opens in January

He’s not quite working with square pegs in round holes, but Mike Williamson is already looking for the he wants to bring in to MK Dons in January.

Still less than a month into his tenure, the new head coach is working out what he has at his disposal, but knows what he wants as well.

Working with a squad built to Graham Alexander’s specifications, Williamson has been working with the recruitment staff to prepare for the reopening of the transfer window, and has already been targeting potential talent to add to his roster.

"I know there are windows, and movement at those times of the years, but it is a 24/7 area we are looking at, it never ends,” he said. “We're always looking to improve, and that's the unforgiving nature of football.

“There is always someone willing to come in and fight for the shirt.

“We're looking, but we always are. It never stops because the window shuts. We're trying to build a list.”

Though he knows where he wants to strengthen, Williamson said he is happy with the players he has to choose from. While his longer-term aim for the team looks much different to that of the previous regime, the head coach feels all of the players he has can be moulded to fit into his system given time and the want to do so.

He continued: “The lads are capable of playing like this. The top managers can get the players to fit he exact profile because they've got an unlimited budget, but we've got limitations on resources, and you've never got the perfect ingredients. But it starts with the lads' willingness, and the ingredients we've got here are certainly good enough.

“As coaches, we're looking at the best fit of player in certain positions. With our 4s and 10s, there are certain things we want to create in those areas. Our wing-backs, the 9, back three and the goalkeeper have heavy demand on them too. We're looking for the best formula to best imprint that. We can't just dump it all on them.

“It's a simple formula but what we're asking them to do, that's on us. We've got to take the worry, fear and anxiety away from them. The be all and end all is on me.