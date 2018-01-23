New boss Micciche's priority is to 'bring back confidence and self belief'

Dan Micciche says his first job as new MK Dons manager will be to instil confidence to the squad after they dropped into the League 1 relegation zone.

The 38-year-old former Head of Academy Coaching at Stadium MK returns to the club after leaving in 2013, replacing Robbie Neilson who was sacked on Saturday night.

But he will have a tough job on his hands as he takes over a squad with just two league wins in 17.

READ MORE: Dan Micciche appointed MK Dons boss

"I understand the position we are in," he said. "It is not the position we want to be in – so first and foremost, our priority is to make sure we bring some confidence and belief back to this squad so we can begin climbing that league table.

“As a team, we want to entertain and we want to be an attacking, creative and expressive football team. We also want to be tactically disciplined and be clinical in both boxes. We’ve got good footballers here and it’s our job to bring that talent out over the coming weeks.

“I’m so proud to be named manager of MK Dons. This Club has done so much for me and we had such good success together during my first spell. Milton Keynes is also my home – I’m living in the area and my kids have been brought up here too.“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours but we’ve got a lot of work to do now.

Micciche will be joined by Keith Millen, who will act as assistant manager, Dean Lewington taking up a role as player-coach.

Keith Millen said: “I came here with high hopes and they’ve certainly been met so I’m very much looking forward to working here.

“Having spoken to the Chairman, his enthusiasm for football just rubbed off on me. Speaking to Dan, I liked what he had to say – he has a clear philosophy on how he wants to play football but he’s also open to my ideas as well, so I’m sure we’ll work well together.

“I have experience at different levels. Working in the Premier League was an honour and I’ve taken things from that experience and the managers I worked with there. This year, I’ve been working around Sky Bet League One with Portsmouth so I know the division and the opponents we’ll be facing. Hopefully all that can be a big help for us.”