New concepts are starting to show in pre-season - Williamson

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ head coach spoke after his side’s 1-0 win over Chelmsford City on Wednesday night

Mike Williamson was pleased to see some of his concepts coming to fruition during MK Dons’ 1-0 win over Chelmsford City on Wednesday night.

Playing the third first-team pre-season match of the summer at the Melbourne Stadium, Matt Dennis’ fourth goal of the campaign separated the sides as Dons claimed the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a mix of both youth and experience in the line-up as Williamson gave minutes to those who have not had as much game time thus far, with academy products to fill the side out.

Read More Striker needs to find more consistency to become MK Dons' leading man

With a new-look Dons expected to take shape in the coming weeks as the side prepared to kick-off the League Two campaign next month, Williamson said he was happy with the way some of those early details came out in Essex.

“We want to build different elements into our game, we'll face different tests in the season,” he said. “We've got to make sure we've got little tweaks in there that, when we're struggling as we did a bit tonight, that we can find space.

“When we know we're clean and our quality is high, and our understanding of detail is high, it's very high to defend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look for a clean bill of health, good load in the lads but we're looking for the concepts we've been working on, the detail. We've got a new group and a new blend with the young lads today as well which was pleasing.

“Ultimately we look to win the game but it's about the manner we do it. We're clocking the miles up, getting the loads in, and getting the lads as ready for the season as we can be, but making sure we're developing with every game.”

Read More Dennis finds the net again as Dons beat Chelmsford in pre-season

Dons started with four young players on the field against Chelmsford, but finished with 11 academy products on the field - a feat Williamson was delighted with.

He added: “I really liked the blend of senior players and younger pros. Come 75 minutes, you saw a huge spike in energy when all the younger lads came on, chomping at the bit and wanting to improve.