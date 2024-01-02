New date for MK Dons' home game with AFC Wimbledon confirmed

The new date for the game will come later this month

Mo Eisa in action against AFC Wimbledon when the sides last met in April 2022

The game between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon has finally been rearranged for later this month.

The original fixture between the two rival clubs had been scheduled for Saturday November 18, but international call-ups for Mo Eisa (Sudan), Tommy Smith (New Zealand) and Phoenix Scholtz (Northern Ireland U19s) forced the game to be postponed.

With Dons having several games to fit back into the schedule for rearrangement, the game with AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK will now take place on Tuesday January 23, following on from their home game against Morecambe three days earlier.

The reverse fixture at Plough Lane is scheduled for Saturday March 2, a little under six weeks later.