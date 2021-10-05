New date in the new year for MK Dons’ game with AFC Wimbledon
Dons will take on the London club on January 11, 2022
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:24 pm
MK Dons will take on rivals AFC Wimbledon in January 2022
MK Dons will have to wait until January 2022 to face AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK.
The game was originally due to be played this Saturday, however international call-ups meant the game had to be postponed.
With the busy League One schedule between now and the end of the year, the fixture has been rearranged to be played on Tuesday January 11, 2022.