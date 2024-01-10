News you can trust since 1981
New date scheduled for MK Dons trip to Mansfield Town

The game has been rescheduled for early March, just after the trip to AFC Wimbledon

By Toby Lock
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
MK Dons will head to Field Mill in March
MK Dons will head to Field Mill in March

MK Dons' fixture with Mansfield Town has been rearranged for early March.

The original fixture was scheduled for early December 2023 but had to be postponed after heavy rainfall overnight prior to the game forced the game off.

The game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday March 5, three days after Dons' trip to Plough Lane when they will play rivals AFC Wimbledon.

