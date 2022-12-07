New date set for Dons’ trip to play Lincoln City
The rearranged fixture will take place next year
By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
MK Dons will take on Lincoln City on Tuesday February 28, 2023, after the fixture was rearranged.
The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed due to Dons’ international call-ups.
The match will slot in between the home game against Ipswich Town (Saturday February 25) and a the trip to Vale Park to take on Port Vale on Saturday March 4.