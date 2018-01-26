New Dons contract for Thomas-Asante

MK Dons have extended the contract of Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 19-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but his new deal is extended until June 2019.

Robbie Neilson began negotiations several weeks ago, but were confirmed this week.

“I’m so pleased to have put pen to paper,” the 19-year-old told iFollow MK Dons. “I’m thankful to all around me for their support.

“We’ve been talking in the last couple of weeks. I couldn’t wait to get things signed so I could carry on with my football at this Club – this is my hometown team and I love playing here, in front of the fans.

“I just can’t wait to kick on now and show everyone what I’m capable of. I know I can do more and I’m not going to stop until I do.”

New boss Dan Micciche has worked with Thomas-Asante since he was a ten-year-old, and said he was proud of his progress in the last nine years.

“I’m very proud of Brandon. I’ve seen a lot of him while I’ve been away from the Club and I’ve been really impressed with his development.

“He’s established himself as a first-team squad member but there are still a lot of steps left in Brandon’s development. Knowing the boy as I do, this will be just the start for him. He’s very dedicated to the game and he’s got a great work-rate so this will be a motivation to take the next step.

“He’s a local boy so I’m sure the fans will get right behind him.”