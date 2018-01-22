New Dons deal for Callum Brittain

Callum Brittain has vowed to get MK Dons back where they 'belong' after signing a new contract at Stadium MK.

The 19-year-old's previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but signed a two-and-a-half year contract which will see him through to June 2020.

Brittain has been a shining light for Dons in an otherwise bleak season so far. Having come on as a substitute against Oxford back in September, he scored his first professional goal and has barely looked back.

Having established himself in the first team since, Brittain has also received an England U20s call-up and made his debut for the young Lions.

But with his future at Dons now secured, he said he hopes to get Dons back on the right path, after slipping into the League 1 relegation zone on Saturday.

“I’m delighted,” the defender said after finalising the deal. “It’s a great delight for me and I’m glad to get it done.

“This is a club close to my heart as I’ve been here since under 8s. There is nothing better for me than to be part of the journey, trying to help us get to where we belong.”

Executive Director Andrew Cullen said: “We have been working on this deal with Callum for a few weeks now and we were delighted to conclude an agreement late last Friday evening.

“There is no doubt that a new contract – now signed and sealed – will allow Callum, who has received international recognition this season, the freedom to develop further and maintain the excellent form he has displayed throughout this season at Stadium MK.”