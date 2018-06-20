New Dons midfielder Ryan Watson is eager to work with boss Tisdale

Ryan Watson jumped at the chance to play for new Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

The 24-year-old midfielder became the second signing of the summer on Wednesday, penning a one-year contract to join when his current deal with Barnet expires at the end of June.

The announcement of his arrival comes a day after Exeter defender Jordan Moore-Taylor became Tisdale's first signing.

“I’m delighted to be here," Watson told MKDons.com "When the manager came in he was interested in me and wanted to sign me - I was made up when I knew the interest was there.

“The set-up of the club is brilliant and Paul is a manager that I’m excited to work with. The club has great ambition and it’s down to us work hard and work the way he wants us to. I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

Watson came through the ranks at Everton before spells at Wigan and Leicester. He made his professional debut while on loan at Accrington Stanley and also enjoyed a loan spell at Northampton Town before moving to the Hive in July 2016.

In total he has made 74 senior appearances, 52 of which have come in the past two years at Barnet. Last season, he contributed to six goals - one goal and five assists - in 29 games.

Tisdale said: “Ryan is a player who has very good pedigree having come through the ranks at Leicester City and he’s played regular football recently for Barnet.

“He is somebody who we watched while I was manager at Exeter City and there is certainly a lot going for him.

“It’s an opportunity for Ryan - an opportunity for him to prove his ability on a stage here at Stadium MK. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.”