New era for Red Bull Racing gets underway in Belgium

The Belgian Grand Prix gets underway on Friday

It is the start of a new era for Red Bull Racing this weekend as they take part in the Belgian Grand Prix under new guidance.

Laurent Mekies takes charge of his first race for the Tilbrook squad after Christian Horner’s sacked in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix a little under three weeks ago with the team in fourth place in the constructor’s championship, and the future of world champion Max Verstappen still unclear.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent,” said Verstappen, who is third in the championship. “Silverstone wasn’t our best performance but it was a promising step to put it on pole in qualifying.

“I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team. Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar; a very old school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap.

“I enjoy the high-speed corners such as Eau Rouge, the layout which is different to other circuits and elevation changes that make the track more of a challenge to drive.”

The ex-Racing Bulls boss must also find a way of getting a tune out of his former driver Yuki Tsunoda, who has had a miserable time in the senior team since making the move in the third round of the season, replacing Liam Lawson.

The Japanese driver said: “I have spent the time off racing mixed between training very hard and using the break to mentally reset. I wanted to be the best prepared I could be coming into Spa and in better condition, mentally and physically.

“We are coming into this race in a new era for the team and it will be good to link up again with Laurent, we worked really well together at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. I know how he likes to work and our full focus is on pushing forward and for me personally to start delivering the performance we need.

“Spa is a fun circuit and one that could suit us well, the Sprint always makes things tricky but the work and preparation we have done in this off time should set us up nicely.”