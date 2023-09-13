News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

New faces are ready to give Dons boss a selection headache

Four new players are vying for a spot in the starting line-up

By Toby Lock
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Ellis Harrison, Jack Payne and Joe Tomlinson are all pushing to get into the starting line-up after signing for Dons in the final week of the transfer windowEllis Harrison, Jack Payne and Joe Tomlinson are all pushing to get into the starting line-up after signing for Dons in the final week of the transfer window
Ellis Harrison, Jack Payne and Joe Tomlinson are all pushing to get into the starting line-up after signing for Dons in the final week of the transfer window

Graham Alexander says he is looking forward to having a bigger selection headache as his latest signings begin to settle into their new surrounds at MK Dons.

With four players coming in in the final week of the transfer window – Jack Payne, Joe Tomlinson, Ellis Harrison and Anthony Stewart – there is more competition for starting places and even on the bench too, forcing everyone to up their game to stay in the squad.

Alexander admitted a few of the new faces are still getting up to speed with the demands of playing in his team, but that when it happens, picking a team will be much harder for him – a problem he wants.

Most Popular

“I want tough decisions to make, I don’t want it to be easy to pick the team,” he said. “In a few weeks when everyone is up to speed, that’s where I’ll be.

“We’ve got some top quality, ambitious young players here who are pushing for the shirt, and we have a really healthy competition in the squad now.

“Top players and professionals respond to that environment. We’re in a good place, we can improve. We’ve got strength in depth now, it improves the performance.

“(The new players) are getting up to speed with how we play and train. Not many of the new lads had been playing regularly with their former team, so sometimes when that happens, they are not pushed as much. We don’t want to overload them but they’ve all settled in really well.

“When we bring in players, we look into their character and personality, and we knew they would settle into the group straight away because they’re good pros and have a great attitude.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderJack Payne