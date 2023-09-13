New faces are ready to give Dons boss a selection headache

Watch more videos on Shots!

Ellis Harrison, Jack Payne and Joe Tomlinson are all pushing to get into the starting line-up after signing for Dons in the final week of the transfer window

Graham Alexander says he is looking forward to having a bigger selection headache as his latest signings begin to settle into their new surrounds at MK Dons.

With four players coming in in the final week of the transfer window – Jack Payne, Joe Tomlinson, Ellis Harrison and Anthony Stewart – there is more competition for starting places and even on the bench too, forcing everyone to up their game to stay in the squad.

Alexander admitted a few of the new faces are still getting up to speed with the demands of playing in his team, but that when it happens, picking a team will be much harder for him – a problem he wants.

“I want tough decisions to make, I don’t want it to be easy to pick the team,” he said. “In a few weeks when everyone is up to speed, that’s where I’ll be.

“We’ve got some top quality, ambitious young players here who are pushing for the shirt, and we have a really healthy competition in the squad now.

“Top players and professionals respond to that environment. We’re in a good place, we can improve. We’ve got strength in depth now, it improves the performance.

“(The new players) are getting up to speed with how we play and train. Not many of the new lads had been playing regularly with their former team, so sometimes when that happens, they are not pushed as much. We don’t want to overload them but they’ve all settled in really well.