New goalkeeper is an 'ongoing pursuit' for MK Dons

After using four keepers last season, Mike Williamson is on the hunt for another this summer

A goalkeeper is high on the list of the MK Dons recruitment team as they look to strengthen between the sticks this summer.

After going through four custodians last term, head coach Mike Williamson admitted he has held discussions with both Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness regarding his plans for the future.

The pair finished last season out on loan - MacGillivray at Stevenage and Harness at Gateshead - with both Michael Kelly departing MK1 and Filip Marschall returning to parent club Aston Villa at the end of his loan deal.

While MacGillivray and Harness as back in pre-season training at Woughton, Williamson did not shy away from his want for a new keeper.

He said: “Obviously, we have a particular way we want to play, so of course we're looking to see who's out there that we can bring in and strengthen us, everyone knows the script. It's something of an ongoing pursuit, and there will be people coming through the door.

“You cannot guarantee anyone anything, you have to earn it. I've spoken to the keepers here, and for me, the slate is cleaned. But players have their own desires to play, and I cannot guarantee it.”

Not just in goal though, Williamson said he and the team are constantly on the lookout for players who can improve the squad.

“Recruitment is all year, they're relentless,” he said. “We've always got lists and it's changing consistently. There are times when you think you've done your business and then someone comes up - that's the nature of football, you can't be apologetic for that.