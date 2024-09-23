New head coach offers Williams a chance to revive his MK Dons career

MJ Williams | Jane Russell

The midfielder played a bit-part for Mike Williamson prior to the bosses departure

There were no hard feelings from MJ Williams towards former MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson despite his lack of first-team opportunities.

The 28-year-old midfielder admitted he had some tough times while he was limited to being a bit-part player at times last season for the first time in his career.

Arriving in the summer of 2023 from Bolton Wanderers, having helped the Trotters to promotion from League Two year prior, Williams was expected to play a regular role in the Dons side led by Graham Alexander. And he did, making 10 starts and one substitute appearance under the coach who signed him, while missing a month of the early season.

But following Alexander’s departure and Williamson’s arrival, Williams’ opportunities began to dry up. He would make just 21 more starts thereafter, and nine substitute appearances and precious few of those games would be in the midfield role he was expected to fill.

“It happens sometimes in football, when you're not in favour with the manager,” he said. “I'll be honest though, I got on well with them all, but they wanted something different.

“It's hard, and probably the first time in my career that I wasn't playing as much. I said on Friday that it was the first time in a while I got that feeling before a game knowing I was going to start. When you're not playing, that's the hardest. I was out of the squad a few times as well too. Those conversations are really hard because you want to be on the pitch.”

In spite of his sporadic runs in the side though, Williams said he was never one to cause issues when he was not in the side, and Williamson had his full backing right up until his departure to Carlisle United last week. When Dean Lewington took charge, one of his first actions as interim head coach was to pick Williams for his first league start since April, having also started Williamson’s final game in charge in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

He said: “It has been a really good week for me, being on the pitch twice in a week and I loved being out there. I want to help as much as I can, and it's what I tried to do when I wasn't in the team too. I'm not one to kick up a fuss, I want to help.

“Skip's come in and put me in straight away. I wanted to impress. Whether it's Skip or another manager, I want to keep doing that to get back into the side.”