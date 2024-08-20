New-look Dons Women thumped by Exeter on opening day
The start of a new era for MK Dons Women began is disappointing fashion with an emphatic 7-0 defeat to Exeter City on Sunday.
The team has been through wholesale changes over the off-season, with manager Charlie Bill departing, along with most of the established first-team too.
Holding trials for new players over the summer, it was a new-look side taking to the field in Devon for their FAWNL Southern Premier Division opener, but after a pretty decent opening 15 minutes, the Grecians took the lead from the penalty spot, courtesy of Sarah Stacey, and never looked back.
Despite threatening to get back into it, Dons found themselves 2-0 down when Sophie Gillies netted past Anna Draper in the visitors’ net.
Stacey then teed up Gillies for her second, picking out the bottom corner to make it 3-0. And it quickly became four just before half-time, when Emily Toogood headed home Zoe Cunningham’s corner.
Dons stemmed the tide in the early stages of the second-half, but the Grecians proved too strong as Gillies completed her hat-trick on the hour. After good work from Cunningham and Toogood, Amber Pollock slid the ball across the face of goal for the striker to convert her third and Exeter’s fifth.
Another set piece brought a sixth, Georgie Barbour-Gresham heading back across goal and Stacey in the right place to convert the loose ball over the line.
The Grecians would net the seventh when Becky Dandridge recycled the loose ball to set the on-rushing Toogood away, her cross was flicked towards the back post by the head of Stacey and arrived just in time to tap home.
